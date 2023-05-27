Memphis police: no suspect yet for shooting that took place on Saturday

Police said that officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday and that a man was found before being transported to Regional One in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police currently have no suspect information regarding a shooting that took place in the 500 block of East McLemore Avenue.

This location is across the street from the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and down the street from the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.