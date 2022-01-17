MPD officer expected to be okay after being "ambushed" and shot outside his home

The Desoto County Sheriff's Department said the Memphis Police officer was off-duty when he was shot at his home in the Miller Farms area Monday morning.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A Memphis Police Officer is recovering after he was reportedly ambushed and shot while off-duty outside his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

According to a Desoto County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the officer, leaving for work, backed out of his driveway in the 12000 block of Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision about 6:00 a.m. Monday when a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

The officer then drove across his yard and into a neighbor's backyard before exiting his vehicle and running towards a nearby tree line. The officer was struck once by the gunfire but is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the officer was “ambushed,” but further details were not released.

The suspect is still on the run.