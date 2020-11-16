Memphis Police Officer charged with raping woman at party

28-year-old Al Bond has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is charged with rape after a woman said she was assaulted at a party.

28-year-old Al Bond has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation. According to police, the woman walked into the Austin Peay Station just before 3:00 a.m. November 1st. The 24-year-old woman told investigators she had been at a party when Bond raped her.

Investigators say Bond was off duty at the time. He was arrested November 2nd and booked into the Shelby County Jail.