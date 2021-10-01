On duty Memphis police officer accused in man’s murder and kidnapping

Memphis police say Patric Ferguson was immediately relieved of duty. He was assigned to the Tillman Station and has worked for MPD since October 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is now in jail for kidnapping and murdering a man, while on duty.

The Memphis Police Department released a statement about the officer’s arrest on Twitter at 1:48 a.m. on Sunday.

On January 6, the Memphis police received a call about a missing man around 8:30 p.m. Once investigators had a chance to talk with the missing man’s girlfriend, officers learned that 30-year-old Robert Howard was last seen on January 5 in the 3500 block of Mark Twain Street around 5:00 p.m.

Howard’s girlfriend told police that she used an app that tracked his phone near Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive. The victim’s girlfriend found the phone but did not find Howard.

A missing person’s report was filed, and a City Watch was issued for Robert Howard. Police say due to the circumstances around Howard’s disappearance, the missing persons and homicide bureau worked together to investigate the case.

Investigators say evidence showed Memphis Police Officer Patric Ferguson took Robert Howard from the 3500 block of Mark Twain Street by forcing Howard into the back of Ferguson’s squad car. The officer then drove Howard near the intersection of Frayser Boulevard and Denver street. That is where Ferguson shot and killed Howard. Police say that Howard and Ferguson knew each other.

Memphis police say Ferguson committed the crime on his own accord and used his own personal handgun to kill Ferguson.

Ferguson, 29, is now charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and fabricating and tampering with evidence.

Memphis police say Ferguson was immediately relieved of duty. He was assigned to the Tillman Station and has worked for MPD since October 2018.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said in a statement, “No one is above the law. Knowing that a Memphis Police Officer, someone who took an oath to protect and serve, made the decision to commit this horrific crime is devastating. His actions were not that of a law enforcement officer and should not reflect on fellow officers.”

A second man was also arrested in connection with Howard’s murder. 28-year-old Joshua Rogers is accused of helping Ferguson move the victim’s body after he was killed. Rogers is charged with accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse, and fabricating and tampering with evidence.