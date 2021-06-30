Memphis Police officer dragged by car while trying to serve subpoena

Investigators said the car's driver is in custody and the officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer was critically injured while trying to serve a subpoena.

Investigators said about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers were in the 700 block of Alma, near Jackson Avenue, to serve a subpoena. Officers said they saw the person who was to get the subpoena in the front yard. They said the person, who has not been identified, walked past the officers and got into a 2010 Ford Fusion. Investigators said there was a passenger in the car with their door open.

Police said an officer tried to hand the subpoena to the driver through the open passenger door, when the driver backed up, hitting the officer with the open door. Investigators said the driver continued backing up, dragging the officer and hitting a squad car.

The driver was taken into custody, and police said the passenger took off running from the scene.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.