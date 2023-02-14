Memphis Police officer pleads guilty to civil rights charges, faces 10 years in federal prison

Armando Bustamante pistol-whipped a person in the head in 2021, according to court records. He pled guilty to civil rights charges from that incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer faces a decade in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law for assaulting a man he was trying to arrest in 2021.

According to the defendant’s admissions at the plea hearing, Armando Bustamante was working as an MPD officer in January 2021. While on duty, Bustamante struck a man in the head using his service weapon and his hands, without legal justification. Bustamante’s assault caused bodily injury to the man.

“This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable.”

The FBI Memphis Field Office investigated the case.

“The United States cares deeply about violations of civil rights, here in Memphis and throughout America,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “The overwhelming majority of police officers do their jobs honorably and lawfully. As this case shows, we will not hesitate to hold those who violate civil rights laws to account.”

Bustamante faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. A sentencing date has been set for June 15.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke, U.S. Attorney Ritz, Assistant Director Quesada and Special Agent in Charge DePodesta made the announcement.