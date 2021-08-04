Memphis Police officer injured while trying to arrest suspect

Police said Christophe Woodard was driving erratically in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning when officers responded.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an officer was injured while trying to arrest a suspect who had been driving erratically.

It happened about 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle bear Sycamore View and Macon Cove, where they found a driver – later identified as Christophe Woodard – driving erratically with the driver side door open.

The officers said Woodard refused to stop and sped off, almost running over one officer. They said Woodard drove in circles in the intersection, then took off again. The officers said Woodard then stopped, and they got out to talk to him, but he took off again.

At that point, investigators said Woodard tried to run over two officers, and officers took off after him again along Sycamore View, but then he stopped just before the flyover.

The officers said they talked to Woodard and were able to get into the car to turn it off, and got Woodard out of the car. They said Woodard then began resisting again, and officers were forced to use tasers and pepper spray. Investigators said Woodard started the car and tried to take off again, with one officer inside.

Investigators said the officers were finally able to get Woodard out of the car and into custody. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The officer who had been stuck in the car with Woodard was injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical.

Police said Woodard is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer – a felony, reckless driving, evading arrest in a vehicle, and resisting arrest.