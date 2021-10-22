Memphis Police officer & man prevent suspect from stabbing another man

41-year-old Nicholas Grice is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is charged after investigators said a Memphis Police Officer and a man stepped in to prevent him from stabbing another man.

Investigators said about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw three men in the road at Second Street and Poplar Avenue. They said she saw one man, identified as Grice, pointing and slashing with a large knife at one of the other men.

Investigators said the third man got out of his vehicle and tried to keep the other man from getting stabbed. According to the police affidavit, Grice turned the knife on that third man and lunged at him. Investigators said that man backed away, and Grice slashed the tire on his vehicle.

At that point, the officer was able to disarm Grice and she took him into custody.

According to the affidavit, the original victim told police Grice had taken his backpack earlier in the day and when the third man had asked for it back, Grice had pulled the knife and tried to stab him.

The third man told investigators he feared Grice would have kept trying to stab him had the officer not stepped in.