Memphis Police officer shoots at suspect

Driver refused to stop, drove off and hit a car, aimed a gun at the officer, and then ran before he was caught

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A Memphis Police Officer fired a shot at a suspect who aimed a gun at the officer Friday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the series of events that led up to the shot being fired started just after noon. An officer saw a man recklessly driving a black BMW. When the officer tried to stop the car, he took off and tried to hit the cop’s car.

Then, the BMW hit a car near Dromedary and Highway 64. The officer followed the BMW to the 7200 block of Hillshire, where the driver then lifted up a gun. That’s when the officer took a shot at the suspect, hitting the suspect’s car. The suspect ran away but was caught in the 7200 block of Wild Bloom.

No one was injured.