TBI investigates after juvenile suspect in reported stolen car shot by Memphis Police officer

MPD said at some point, the officer fired at the suspect in a stolen vehicle, and the driver was struck before crashing at Chelsea and Boxwood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Memphis Police said an officer shot a juvenile suspect in a reported stolen car, who then crashed.

According to MPD, it began about 10:40 a.m. when officers responded to a complaint in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue about a stolen vehicle with several people with guns inside. The TBI said the report mentioned a gray Dodge Challenger with four armed suspects inside.

MPD investigators said when an officer arrived on scene, no one was inside the stolen vehicle, but while the officer was checking it, a man approached and got into the driver’s seat. In a statement, MPD said “it is unclear of what transpired between the suspect and officer; however, the officer fired his weapon.”

MPD investigators said the driver took off and crashed at Chelsea and Boxwood. The TBI said a second officer responding to the scene found the juvenile driver had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD investigators said the officer was taken to the hospital “due to injuries received during the event.” The TBI said the officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The TBI said it was not identifying the young suspect or releasing his age - only referring to him as a juvenile.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.