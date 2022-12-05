Memphis police officer in critical condition after Oakhaven gas station shooting

According to police, the person who fired shots at the officer was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was shot multiple times at a gas station in Oakhaven Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Winchester Road near the Lamar Avenue intersection.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to police, the person who fired shots at the officer was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

Check back with ABC24 for updates.