Memphis Police looking for suspect after overnight shooting on Hollywood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an overnight shooting near the Hollywood and Hyde Park areas.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting call about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the 1400 block of Hollywood St. near Chelsea Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. They said the suspect was in a white van that took off north on Hollywood St.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 90-1528-CASH.