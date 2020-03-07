Memphis Police investigate overnight shootings, including one along I-240

Anyone with information on the shootings can call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating three separate shootings early Friday morning, one of which happened along I-240.

The first happened about 2:30 a.m. at the Gas Express in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue. Police say a man was found dead at the scene. They have not released information on what led to the shooting or any suspects.

Just before 3:00 a.m., police say a woman showed up at Baptist East shot. They say the shooting actually happened on I-240 at Poplar. The suspects were in a newer model GMC Yukon. The woman was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

The third shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Horseshoe Trail. Police say a man was shot by two suspects in masks who demanded money. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is now listed in non-critical. Police say one suspect wore a black shirt, the other a blue shirt.