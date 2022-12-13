Memphis Police searching for answers after a rash of violence in less than 24 hours

MPD said at least four people died and several others were injured in shootings and a fight, all starting Monday afternoon.

Starting just before 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Memphis Police officers first responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of S. Wellington St., south of E.H. Crump Blvd. near Walker Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released information on suspects.

About 3:50 p.m., MPD officers responded to a call about body that was found in the 11100 block of Highway 70. They found a man dead from a gunshot would. Police have not released the identity of the victim or information about what led to the shooting or suspects.

About 3:55 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cv., just south of W. Raines in southwest Memphis. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said a suspect took off from the scene in a gold Maxima.

At 4:20 p.m., MPD officers were called to a fight in the 30 block of S. Orleans, near Monroe and Marshall in the Edge District. They found one man dead at the scene and a second man was cut and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Investigators said one person was detained.

About 7 p.m., MPD officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas St. near Thomas St. They found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators did not say what led to the shooting, but said the known suspect took off from the scene.

About 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of James Rd. near Jackson Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but a suspect took off wearing a black hoodie and red, blue, and yellow backpack.

At 8:30 p.m., Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Blue Ridge Pkwy., south of Raleigh-Lagrange Rd. and Elmore Rd. They found one man shot and he was taken to St. Francis in critical condition. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release any information on suspects.

Just after 10:00 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Parkhurst, near Airways and E. Holmes. They found a man shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to Regional One Hospital but did not survive. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released and information on suspects.

Then just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, MPD said officers were called to the 2300 block of Pendleton Street about a man down. They said the man had been shot and he died at the scene. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.