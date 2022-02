Memphis Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a crash, and found a driver shot.

Investigators were called to the scene of the crash Friday about 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of Getwell, where they found a driver had hit a pole. They said the driver died at the scene.

A few hours later, investigators said they found the driver had been shot before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Offices are on the scene of a crash in the 3000 block of Getwell, where a motorist has struck a pole. The driver has been pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 25, 2022