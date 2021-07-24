Memphis Police: Fight between families at Incredible Pizza in Cordova leaves two shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two adults were shot after a fight between families at the Incredible Pizza on Germantown Parkway.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at the Incredible Pizza in the 1200 block of Germantown Parkway about 4:20 p.m. Investigators said two families, who reportedly knew each other, got into a "disagreement." At some point, shots were fired, and two adults were hit.
Investigators both adults were taken to Regional One, one of them in critical condition, and one in non-critical.
One person has been detained.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.