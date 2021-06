It happened about 5:00 a.m. in the 3900 block of Twin Lakes Drive, West of Ramill Rd. and north of Frayser-Raleigh Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a teen was shot early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the scene said they found a teenage boy shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said one adult man has been detained.