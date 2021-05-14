Memphis Police say a homicide suspect is barricaded in a Frayser apartment

Police said a negotiator is at the scene in an attempt to get the suspect to come out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a barricade situation with a homicide suspect at a Frayser apartment complex.

It happened Friday morning at the Breezy Point apartments on Raja Drive in Frayser. Police said officers headed to the area to arrest the suspect, a 26-year-old man, but he refused to come out. Investigators set up a perimeter and a negotiator has been brought in.

Three people were also detained at the scene.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.