Memphis Police say carjacking suspect was killed when the victim fought back

A man told investigators that a suspect had come up and tried to pull him from his vehicle Tuesday morning on Hollywood Street, and they fought.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a carjacking suspect was killed when the victim fought back.

Officers responded to a call about a carjacking about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hollywood Street. A man told investigators that a suspect had come up and tried to pull him from his vehicle, and they began to fight. Both were injured.

Police said the suspect was taken to Methodist University but died from the injuries.

The carjacking victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical.

Investigators said the suspect who died had been involved in another attempted carjacking before the one that led to his death.

The investigation is ongoing.

At 7:30 am officers responded to a Carjacking at 340 Hollywood St. The victim advised that the suspect attempted to pull him from his vehicle and a fight ensued. Both parties were injured. The suspect was xported to Methodist University in critical condition and did not survive. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 28, 2021