Memphis Police say woman admitted to being high, reporting car taken in robbery so they would find it faster

Michelle Wilkey is charged with false reporting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she admitted to being high on crack when she reported an armed man stole her car in order to get police to find it faster.

Investigators said about 9:40 a.m. on August 13, Wilkey reported an armed man took her 2005 Nissan Altima in the 600 block of Carpenter. The car was later recovered.

During the investigation, police said they determined some inconsistencies between what Wilkey told them and the evidence. They said they called her back in for questioning and she again told them what led to the robbery and carjacking.

Investigators said that’s when Wilkey was arrested, and she waived her writes to speak to investigators.

Police said Wilkey admitted she was high on crack cocaine when some one took her keys and car. They said she told them that she reported it as a robbery so they would find the car faster.