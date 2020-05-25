Memphis woman accused of spraying bleach on Walgreens and Kroger employees

Nicole Woods is charged with aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after police say she sprayed bleach on employees at a Walgreens and Kroger.

Nicole Woods is charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.

Police say they first received a call about 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning from the pharmacy at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue. The employee said Woods came to the counter to pick up a prescription, but when she was told that it could not be filled, Woods pulled out a spray bottle from her shirt and sprayed the employee in the face. The employee said it smelled like bleach.

A short time later, police were called to the Kroger store in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue. An employee in the meat department said Woods had come up and asked for a spoon. When he told her he didn’t have one, he said she got irate then sprayed him in the face with a spray bottle.

Both employees suffered irritation and redness to their face and eyes.

Police say they found Woods in the self-checkout line at the Kroger, with bleach on her shirt. They say they found lipsticks from Kroger in her pocket.