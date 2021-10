Officers were called to the shooting in the 3800 block of Belleau about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after they said a man was shot and killed overnight in Frayser.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 3800 block of Belleau about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man had been shot leaving the home.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.