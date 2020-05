Police say the driver was in a silver Tahoe and left the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are searching for a driver who struck two children Tuesday and left the scene.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of Castleman. Police say the driver was in a silver Chevy Tahoe.

Both victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.