Memphis police looking for Hamilton kidnapping, sexual assault suspect

Thursday, April 13, a Black male abducted a girl in a dark-colored mid-size SUV near Ethlyn Ave. and Silver St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl on her way to school in the Hamilton area.

Police say a Black male abducted a girl, who was walking to school, April 13 around 8 a.m. in the Hamilton area near Ethlyn Ave. and Silver St. The man was driving a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators say the incident is not connected to any other crime that has occurred in the community, according to their initial findings. MPD asks anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-2274.

