Memphis police looking for Hamilton kidnapping, sexual assault suspect

Thursday, April 13, a Black male abducted a girl in a dark-colored mid-size SUV near Ethlyn Ave. and Silver St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl on her way to school in the Hamilton area.

