Memphis Police search for man who ran from crash with a rifle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect who they said ran from the scene of an accident Tuesday morning with a rifle.
Officers said they were called to a two-vehicle crash at Greentree Drive and Yale Road in Raleigh just before 7:30 a.m. They said a man was seen running from the crash, armed with a rifle.
The Memphis Fire Department told us one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.
Investigators have not released any information on what led to the crash.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-cash.
