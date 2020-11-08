Memphis Police search for suspects who carjacked man from gas station

Carjacking Suspects 2690 North Watkins Street Report #2007009002ME MEMPHIS, TN – Thursday, July, 22 2020, at approximately 5:50 p.m., two male suspects armed with handguns forced a victim (66 years of age) to drive off the gas station lot at 2690 N. Watkins Street. The male suspects ordered the victim to drive to a nearby location where they forced him from his black 2005 Nissan Altima bearing TN tag 1T8-2P5. (The vehicle HAS NOT been recovered). Suspect 1 is described as a male black, 25-30 years of age, waist length dreads with brown tips wearing black pants, black long sleeve t-shirt, blue shoes and black Chicago Bulls ball cap. Suspect 2 is described as a male black wearing black shorts, dark green doorag and black glasses. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.