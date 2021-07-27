Memphis Police are still searching for driver in deadly December 2020 hit and run

Memphis Police are asking for help finding the driver in a deadly hit and run crash that happened this past December.

Investigators said about 5:40 p.m. on December 11, 2020, three cars were involved in a crash along Lamar Avenue, west of Central Avenue.

Officers said one driver in a dark-color 4-door sedan, unknown make and model, was eastbound on Lamar when they tried to turn north onto Central. The sedan hit a Toyota SUV also going eastbound on Lamar, forcing it into the westbound lanes. The Toyota SUV then hit a Mercedes head-on.

One person in the Mercedes died a couple of weeks later from their injuries.

Investigators said the sedan’s driver took off - continuing eastbound on Lamar Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.