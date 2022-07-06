Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run along Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash Tuesday night along Lamar Avenue.
Officers responded to the crash at Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said a driver has slammed into a 2003 Nissan Altima and taken off from the scene.
The victim was taken to Regional One, where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
