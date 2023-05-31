x
Memphis Police searching for 8 suspects in latest liquor store smash and grab

MPD said officers responded to the burglary about 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Budget Liquors in the 4900 block of Summer Ave.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for at least eight suspects after another liquor store smash and grab burglary.

MPD said officers responded to the burglary about 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Budget Liquors in the 4900 block of Summer Ave. They said the alarm was triggered about 3:45 a.m., and video showed eight suspects in a Dodge Charger and an Infiniti ramming the front of the business.

Investigators said video showed the suspect go inside and steal more than $700 worth of liquor.

They said the suspects caused more than $10,000 in damage to the business.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

