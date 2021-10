Police said the men were dropped off at the hospital, and one died. But they don't know where the shooting originally happened.

Police said the men were dropped off about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at Methodist North by private vehicle. One of the men died from his injuries Thursday.

Investigators have not yet found where the shooting originally happened or what led to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.