A man was killed Wednesday evening while trying to cross Warford Avenue. Police say the driver took off.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday, then sped away.

Police say Freddie Freeman was trying to cross Warford Avenue near Chelsea Avenue about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, when a driver in a white Nissan Altima sedan hit him and took off eastbound on Chelsea Ave.

Freeman died from his injuries at Regional One Hospital.