Memphis Police searching for man suspected in at least 2 carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding a carjacking suspect who they said is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said 18-year-old Kaylon Osborne is wanted on warrants for 2 counts of carjacking, aggravated robbery, and 2 counts of employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Police said Osborne is the suspect in two different carjackings.

The first was reported August 16 at Radford Street and East Walthal Circle near the Sherwood Forest area. Officers said Osborne took off in the victim’s 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, which was later recovered.

The second happened August 22 in the 2000 block of Clifton Avenue near Frayser. Investigators said Osborne got away on the victim’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, which was also later recovered.

Osborne is 5’4” tall and 135 pounds. Police said he frequents the Frayser area and has ties in Marshfield, Missouri.

Anyone who knows where Kaylon Osborne is can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.