Caught on Camera: Memphis police searching for men who stole lottery tickets

Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who they say stole boxes of lottery tickets from a northeast Memphis store.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who they say stole boxes of lottery tickets from a northeast Memphis store.

Officers were called to the store in the 1900 block of Whitten Road about 7:00 a.m. Sunday, June 6th.

The clerk told investigators two men had come in, and video shows one of them grabbing two of the lottery display boxes from the front counter.

Police said the two ran out and took off in a silver Honda Civic with a temporary tag CX07YXY.

Police said a Lottery Ticket Commission representative reported that the next day, Monday, June 7th, a man tried to cash in several of the stolen tickets in the 500 block of S. Highland.

The tickets were valued at more than $1,000.