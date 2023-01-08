Memphis police searching for suspects of two different Saturday night shootings

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these kinds of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two different shootings left the Memphis Police Department (MPD) searching for suspects on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to MPD.

Police communicated that near 4 p.m. they responded to the 1700 block of Carlyle Avenue after shots were fired in the area. A victim was found dead, but there is no one in custody as of press time.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

On January 7, 2022, at 4:05 pm, officers responded to the 1700 Block of Carlyle Avenue regarding shots fired. A female victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no one in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/dSq83TxN4x — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2023

MPD also communicated that officers responded the same night, near 10 p.m., responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue. Two men had been shot, according to MPD.

One of these men was transported to Regional One in critical condition while the other one died on the scene, according to MPD.

There is no one in custody for this crime as of press time, and police said this is also an ongoing investigation.