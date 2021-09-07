x
Crime

Memphis Police are searching for suspect's vehicle in possible road rage shooting

Clovis Hodge was found shot to death in his white van on Benjestown Street on September 1, 2021.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released pictures of a suspect’s vehicle in a possible road rage shooting earlier this month.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Benjestown Street just after noon September 1, 2021. They found Clovis Hodge shot to death inside a white van.

Police said they believe the shooting began as road rage. They released pictures of the suspect’s vehicle, which they said was seeing following Hodge just before the shooting, then speeding away after.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

