Memphis Police searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the crash at South Mendenhall Rd. and Knight Arnold Rd. just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. They found a pedestrian had been hit and died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver took off, and they have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.