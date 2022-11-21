Memphis Police searching for shoplifters - some with guns - who stormed Walmart and took merchandise

MPD investigators said about 9 p.m. Sunday, about 22 suspects – some of them armed – went into the Walmart store in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nearly two dozen people they said stormed a Walmart to steal merchandise.

According to the police report, the suspects broke a window in the automotive section of the store and entered, then began stealing speakers, flat screen TVs, shop vacs, car batteries, two Black Panther scooters from the kid's section, and more. Police said the group grabbed the merchandise and then took off out of the store.

Investigators said the mass of shoplifters left the store in about 20 different vehicles - described as Infiniti, Dodge, Chrysler, and Kia models.

The police report said there was surveillance video of the incident, which has not been released.

According to the police report, one security guard recognized another suspect who they said came in through the front door, grabbed a speaker and threw it in a cart, then tried to leave. The report said the guard recognized the suspect from 201 Poplar. The report said the suspect told the guard "he thought the others were gone now as a ruse to escape" and took off.