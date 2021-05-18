Memphis Police are searching for suspect responsible for series of fast food restaurant burglaries

Burglary Business Popeye's 2153 Frayser Boulevard Report #2105006364ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, May 16, an unknown suspect used a pipe and smashed the window at the Popeye’s located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. The suspect is also responsible for the burglaries at 3168 Thomas (Subway) and 3077 Thomas (Church’s). The suspect is also possibly responsible for the burglaries at 2238 Frayser Blvd (Captains D’s) and 2237 Frayser Blvd (Church’s) on 05/18/21. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.