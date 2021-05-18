Memphis Police are searching for suspect responsible for series of fast food restaurant burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect caught on camera breaking into a Popeye’s restaurant in Frayser, and they say the same person may be behind several other break-ins.
Police released video Wednesday of the burglary, which happened Sunday, May 16th, at the Popeyes in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard.
Police believe the same suspect is responsible for burglaries at a Subway and Church’s on Thomas, and a Captain D’s and Church’s on Frayser Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.