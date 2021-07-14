Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a child was shot Wednesday afternoon

Officers were called to the scene in the 3100 block of Sharpe Avenue about 2:15 p.m. The child is expected to be okay.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Wednesday afternoon a child was injured in a shooting.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3100 block of Sharpe Avenue about 2:15 p.m. That’s just east of Lamar Avenue and north of I-240.

Investigators said a juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The age of the child has not yet been released.

Police said the suspects were in a gray/silver newer model Toyota with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.