Memphis police searching for suspects after carjacking on Highland

Motor Vehicle Theft 545 South Highland Street Report #2308005320ME MEMPHIS, TN - On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle theft at 545 South Highland. The victim pulled up and parked his 2019 Audi A5, got out of the vehicle, and went into a place of business. Within one minute, 2 Infinities, one silver and one black, can be seen, in the attached video, pulling up alongside the victim’s vehicle. A passenger in one of the suspect vehicles got into the victim’s vehicle and attempted to drive away but was unsuccessful. Another passenger can be seen exiting one of the other vehicles and getting into the victim’s vehicle. They left the scene in the victim's vehicle which had two handguns left in it. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”