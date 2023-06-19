Memphis Police searching for suspects after man shot near Whitehaven

MPD was called to the 3100 block of s. 3rd St. Sunday night, but said the shooting actually happened nearby at Winchester and Asteroid Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night near Whitehaven.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of S. 3rd St. near Brooks Rd. about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting actually happened nearby at Winchester and Asteroid Dr. They have not said what led to the shooting.

Police said the suspects were in a white pickup truck that took off north on Gill Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.