Memphis Police searching for suspects who robbed couple, beating the woman

MPD said the suspects got away with the woman's purse, and an iPhone and $3 from the husband.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are trying to find the suspects who they said robbed a husband and wife, beating the woman for her purse.

MPD officers responded to a robbery call in the 5300 block of Sparrow Wood Lane near Mendenhall and Knight Arnold about 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022. Investigators said video showed a black Dodge Charger and a dark blue/purple SUV pulled into the apartment complex and four armed suspects got out and started looking in cars. Police said the suspects got back in the vehicles them drove to the other side of the complex, and found a man in his car getting ready for work.

At that time, investigators said six armed suspects got out of the Charger and SUX and put a gun to the man’s head, stealing his iPhone and $3. Investigators said the victim’s wife came outside when she heard a noise, and the suspects pointed their guns at her, grabbed her, then hit her face until she fell to the ground and began kicking her repeatedly while taking her purse.

Police said the suspects took off in the Charger and SUV onto Mt. Moriah Rd.

Investigators said one of the suspects walked with a limp, favoring his left leg. This Facebook post from Memphis Police includes video in the comments.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.