Memphis Police searching for suspects in two hit & run crashes

Investigators released surveillance pictures of the suspect in one of the crashes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding the suspects in a couple of hit and run crashes in Memphis.

The first happened Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the area of Chelsea and Watkins in north Memphis. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a driver, who took off from the scene. The pedestrian was critically injured.

Police said the vehicle that hit the person was found nearby and determined to have been stolen. Investigators said the suspect was seen on video making a purchase at a store the same day as the hit and run crash.

The other hit and run happened Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the area of N. Watkins and Corning. Police said a pedestrian was struck and critically injured. The driver took off. There is not a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.