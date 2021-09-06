Memphis Police seeking information in deadly hit & run in midtown

Investigators said just before midnight Saturday, a man walking across Union Avenue near S. Edgewood Street was hit by a vehicle and killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a deadly hit and run this weekend in midtown.

Investigators said just before midnight Saturday, a man walking across Union Avenue near S. Edgewood Street – just west of E. Parkway – was hit by a driver in a white four-door vehicle going westbound on Union.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle appeared to have tinted windows and should have front end and hood damage from the crash.

Investigators said after hitting the man, the driver took off, continuing westbound on Union.

No one has been arrested and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.