According to police, the two suspects making the threats are between 18 and 21 years old. Investigators are asking for help identifying them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two men who they say posted on social media making terroristic threats toward people in the community.

According to police, the two suspects making the threats are between 18 and 21 years old. Investigators are asking for help identifying them.

If you know who they are, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit a tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.