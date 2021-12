Memphis Police said they were called to the 800 block of Crump, where a man, who they said tried to stab people, was shot and killed following a car crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a suspect is dead after a car crash and stabbing off of Crump Boulevard.

Investigators said there were called to the 800 block of Crump just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They said there was a car crash, and a man stabbed or tried to stab several people after.

Police said on of the victims shot and killed the suspect.

Further details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.