Wanted: Suspects burglarize 16 vehicles at East Memphis hotel

MPD said about 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, the suspects broke into 16 vehicles in the parking lot of the Double Tree Hotel in East Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures after more than a dozen car break-ins at an East Memphis hotel.

Officers said about 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of the Double Tree Hotel in the 5000 block of Sanderlin Avenue. They were in a white four-door sedan.

Investigators said the suspect then broke into at least 16 vehicles.

One suspect was wearing a blue/gray Letterman-style jacket and white pants. Another was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and black balaclava. And a third was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.