Memphis police searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into businesses

Business Burglary 3295 Kirby Parkway Report #2105006704ME MEMPHIS, TN – On May 17, 2021, Memphis Police responded to a Business Burglary at 3295 Kirby Parkway. Video surveillance shows three males arrive in a black Infiniti with no tags armed with yellow crowbars. The males forced entry inside the business took various items from the store and fled the scene. Minutes later, the same suspects forced entry inside another business on Poplar Avenue, taking cigarettes. The suspects also attempted to carry the safe from the business. In both incidents, the males were used yellow crowbars. Suspect #1 is a black male, 18- 22 years old, wearing all black clothing and blue Nike tennis shoes. Suspect #2 is a black male, unknown age, wearing all black clothing and gray tennis shoes. Suspect #3 is a black male, unknown age, wearing all black clothing and black Air Force Ones. The suspect vehicle is a 2000's model Infiniti Black G37 with no tags. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.