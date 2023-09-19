Memphis Police search for suspects caught on camera robbing, shooting man at gas station

MPD said officers responded to the robbery at the Citgo gas station in the 600 block of N. Highland near Summer Ave. about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who they said robbed a man, shot him in the leg, and took his car at a gas station near the Highland Heights area.

MPD said officers responded to the robbery at the Citgo gas station in the 600 block of N. Highland near Summer Ave. about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Investigators said the victim was getting out of his vehicle to go into the store when two suspects jumped out of a four-door 2021 gray Nissan Rogue, robbed him at gunpoint, then shot him in the leg.

Investigators said the suspects took the victim’s gray 2005 Ford Five Hundred and took off northbound on Highland in both vehicles, following each other.

Police said the Rogue had also been used in the robbery was taken in a carjacking and recovered near Macon and National.