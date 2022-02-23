x
MPD: Suspects fired at officer during overnight investigation in south Memphis

Investigators said the plain clothes officer was not hurt and did not fire back.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an officer had to take cover after suspects fired at them during an overnight investigation in south Memphis.

Investigators said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said a plain clothes officer was “conducting an investigation” near the area of E. Mallory and Prospect when shots were fired by suspects in a silver 4-door Infiniti with dark tinted windows.

Police said the officer was not hurt and did not fire back at the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

