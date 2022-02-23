MPD: Suspects fired at officer during overnight investigation in south Memphis

Investigators said the plain clothes officer was not hurt and did not fire back.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an officer had to take cover after suspects fired at them during an overnight investigation in south Memphis.

Investigators said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said a plain clothes officer was “conducting an investigation” near the area of E. Mallory and Prospect when shots were fired by suspects in a silver 4-door Infiniti with dark tinted windows.

Police said the officer was not hurt and did not fire back at the suspects.

No arrests have been made.